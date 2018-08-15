Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,280,000 after buying an additional 85,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $55,461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,498,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after buying an additional 280,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 261.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after buying an additional 941,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $188,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,725.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.