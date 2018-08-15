Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cinemark by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 438,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cinemark by 60.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

