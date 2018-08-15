EnerSys Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4,106.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97,529 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

