Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “c$17.01” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.46.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$18.04.

In other Enerplus news, insider Edward Mclaughlin sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total transaction of C$363,789.12. Also, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$68,647.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,593 shares of company stock worth $941,421 over the last three months.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

