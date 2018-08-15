Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. owns a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including natural gas operations consisting miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas treating and processing assets located in Texas and Louisiana, and three natural gas storage facilities located in Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE ETE opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

