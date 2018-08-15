Energen Co. (EGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Energen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.96. Energen posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 647,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $47,118,065.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.65 per share, for a total transaction of $44,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,026,727 shares of company stock worth $215,652,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter valued at $98,307,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the first quarter valued at $25,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energen by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Energen in the first quarter valued at $19,329,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter valued at $22,037,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGN stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Energen has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

