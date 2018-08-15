Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 28th

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Enable Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years. Enable Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 128.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.7%.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.28 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.03%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.