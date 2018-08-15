Empire Resorts (NYNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYNY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Empire Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Empire Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

