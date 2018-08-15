Empire Resorts (NYNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NYNY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Empire Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $30.98.
Empire Resorts Company Profile
Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.
