Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Boosted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 922,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after acquiring an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,275.8% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 625,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 611,445 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

