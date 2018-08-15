Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.