Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CEO Sells $62,245.00 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

On Wednesday, July 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $61,532.83.

On Monday, June 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $63,429.41.

Shares of ELLI stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. 558,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,963. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,256,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELLI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.