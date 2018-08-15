Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CEO Sells $62,245.00 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $61,532.83.
- On Monday, June 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $63,429.41.
Shares of ELLI stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. 558,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,963. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,256,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELLI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.
Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.