Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Eli & Co Lilly Sells 4,531 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LLY stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

