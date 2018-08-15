Elegant Hotels Group (EHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98), with a volume of 115684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.00).

A number of analysts have commented on EHG shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elegant Hotels Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 130 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Elegant Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

