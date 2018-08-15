Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,308,471. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

