EBCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,479.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $130,479.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00260606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00155898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.