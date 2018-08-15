eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.