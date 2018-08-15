EAM Investors LLC Takes $683,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

