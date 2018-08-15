EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,467 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 39,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $134,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 165,197 shares of company stock valued at $561,798 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

