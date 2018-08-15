Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.34 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

