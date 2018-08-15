Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,739,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,835 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 45.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 22.9% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 536,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 97.3% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 2,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,076. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Marino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,609.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,157 shares of company stock worth $4,283,337. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.