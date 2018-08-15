Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,398,000 after acquiring an additional 709,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

