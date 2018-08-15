Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,554 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $144,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $980,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,160,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $156.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Shares of BURL traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $162.80. 9,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,386. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $166.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

