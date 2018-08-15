Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,570 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $112,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

