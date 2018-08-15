EA Coin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (EAG)

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. EA Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EA Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00252856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00151752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EA Coin

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

