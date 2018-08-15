Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 451,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 118,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 375,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

