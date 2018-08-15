Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 66.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 84.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

