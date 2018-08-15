Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,862 Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETP. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.