Dycom Industries (DY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

NYSE DY opened at $73.57 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

