Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J C Penney in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in J C Penney in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 13,809,203 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 441,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 51.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157,675 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 395,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

NYSE:JCP opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.87. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

