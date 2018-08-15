Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 821 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,014,066 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after buying an additional 1,779,432 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $53,619,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $44,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

NYSE:DG opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

