Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Nucor by 326.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Nucor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 307,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

