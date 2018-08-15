Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE DNB opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

