Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) will post $433.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.49 million. Dun & Bradstreet posted sales of $428.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dun & Bradstreet.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $141.89. 118,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.