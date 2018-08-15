Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

DRQ traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58 and a beta of 0.81. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

