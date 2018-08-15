DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 652.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.