Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Cyberark Software Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cyberark Software in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cyberark Software to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $70.92 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cyberark Software by 296.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cyberark Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after acquiring an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

