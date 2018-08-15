Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 2,747 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $52,138.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.72. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 70.68%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

