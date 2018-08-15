Domo Inc (DOMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,865,773 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the July 13th total of 1,299,920 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of DOMO opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

