Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.05 on September 14th

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DOM stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282.30 ($3.60). 1,216,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.75).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 81.71%.

DOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.42) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 458 ($5.84) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.42) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 370 ($4.72) in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.78 ($4.91).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.81), for a total value of £29,093.09 ($37,113.27).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

