Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.99.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,622 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,994,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,950 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,029,000 after acquiring an additional 852,139 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

