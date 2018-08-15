Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

