DISH Network (DISH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Moffett Nathanson

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DISH. Barclays decreased their target price on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,856,295.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in DISH Network by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 102.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DISH Network by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 30.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in DISH Network by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

