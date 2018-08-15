Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 20,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,026. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

