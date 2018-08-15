DigixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $96.66 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $96.66 million and $411,442.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $48.33 or 0.00765779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, AirSwap and IDEX. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00252535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00057099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, Radar Relay, AirSwap, OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance, Liqui, Bitbns, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

