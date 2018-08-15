Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 40,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $38.99.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 284,560 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,904,000 after buying an additional 660,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.