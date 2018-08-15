Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 111,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of AVT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.