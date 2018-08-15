Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,105,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,558,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.