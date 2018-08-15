DGSE Companies (DGSE) Issues Earnings Results

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. DGSE Companies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 36.13%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 1,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,335. DGSE Companies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

