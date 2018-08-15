DGSE Companies (DGSE) Issues Earnings Results

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. DGSE Companies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 36.13%.
NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 1,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,335. DGSE Companies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
DGSE Companies Company Profile
