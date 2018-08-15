Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.84 ($19.13).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.11 ($16.03) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

