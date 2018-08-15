Deutsche Bank Boosts Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,278. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.99. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,468.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

